Bar owner found stabbed to death in Tokyo

Police in Tokyo are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in the bar he managed in Shimokitazawa on Saturday.

The man’s body was found at around 11 a.m. by a representative of the real estate company that had leased the bar space to the victim. Kyodo News quoted police as saying that the victim, who was in his 40s, had been stabbed twice in the abdomen and that a bloodstained knife was left at the scene.

Police believe the victim was killed early Saturday morning after the bar had closed for business, and are examining street surveillance camera footage.

Police said they have learned that the victim was behind in the rent and that Saturday was the deadline he had been given before the lease contract would be terminated.

The building in which the bar is located is about 100 meters south of Shimokitazawa Station.

© Japan Today