crime

Barber arrested for attempted murder of colleague

YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 28-year-old colleague at the barber shop where they both worked.

According to police, Ryuhei Hosoya stabbed his colleague while they were in the office of the barber shop in Konan Ward at around 9:20 a.m. Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then fled.

Police said the incident occurred just before the barber shop opened and there was no one else around. The victim staggered into a real estate office next store and asked one of the staff to call 110.

The victim sustained a stab wound to his left arm, with the blade reaching his lung. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said his wound is not life-threatening but will take about one month to recover from.

Hosoya was arrested early Saturday morning after he turned himself in at a police station. He was accompanied by members of his family.

The victim sustained a stab wound to his left arm, with the blade reaching his lung. 

Oh, boy! I’m having trouble trying to work out how someone could get stabbed in the arm and damage his lung.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

