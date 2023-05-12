Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Lions slugger Yamakawa accused of sexual assault

1 Comment
TOKYO

Three-time Pacific League home run champion Hotaka Yamakawa is being investigated over an allegation of sexual assault, Tokyo police revealed Thursday, following a report published in Bunshun Online.

The 31-year-old pro baseball star allegedly assaulted a female companion in her 20s at a Tokyo hotel.

Asked about the report at the Lions' home park, Saitama Prefecture's Belluna Dome outside Tokyo, Yamakawa said, "I have nothing to say."

The Bunshin Online story said the woman suffered injuries to her lower body and has been interviewed by the police. A source with knowledge of the matter said his club is monitoring the progress of the investigation.

Yamakawa, winner of the PL's 2018 Most Valuable Player Award, was a member of Japan's championship team in March's World Baseball Classic. He was in the Lions' starting lineup on Thursday.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Being talented and successful or smart and intelligent has nothing to do with being a nice person indeed...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

