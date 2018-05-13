Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Bicycle left on tracks hit by train in Saitama

1 Comment
SAITAMA

A train ran over a bicycle on the tracks in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday night, police said Sunday.

There were about 300 passengers on the train but no one was injured, Fuji TV reported. However, the front of the train was damaged and services on the JR Utsunomiya and Takasaki lines were suspended for about three hours while repair work was carried out on the tracks.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. Saturday about 160 meters from JR Nishi-Kawaguchi Station. The driver of the train said he saw the bike on the tracks and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

Police said the bicycle was most likely dropped onto the tracks from an overpass and they are examining street surveillance camera to try and identify the culprit who faces a charge of forcible obstruction of business.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
There are a lot of Nutters out there I was riding the Hachiko line when it hit a concrete block that someone had placed on the track

0 ( +0 / -0 )

