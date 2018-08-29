Bicycle thrown from building injures 76-year-old woman in Osaka

A bicycle thrown from a municipal apartment building hit and injured a 76-year-old woman walking below in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, on Tuesday.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m., Fuji TV reported. A male passerby contacted police to report that a woman was collapsed on the ground in the courtyard, bleeding from the head, after a bike had landed on her. The mangled bicycle was nearby.
Police said the woman, who lives in the building, was taken to hospital with a 15-cm gash in her forehead. She was in a stable condition Wednesday.
Police suspect that someone threw the bicycle from the rooftop of the 14-story building, where tenants' bikes are parked, and are investigating the incident as attempted murder.© Japan Today
Educator60
I’m the worrywart type, always thinking that old sign is going to fall off the building, that crane is going to tip over, that guy on the scaffolding is going to drop his hammer, or whatever. But most people probably aren’t thinking a bicycle is going to come falling onto them. That must have been quite a shock for the woman. Hope she recovers completely and the culprit is caught forthwith.