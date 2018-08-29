Bicycle thrown from building injures 76-year-old woman in Osaka

A bicycle thrown from a municipal apartment building hit and injured a 76-year-old woman walking below in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m., Fuji TV reported. A male passerby contacted police to report that a woman was collapsed on the ground in the courtyard, bleeding from the head, after a bike had landed on her. The mangled bicycle was nearby.

Police said the woman, who lives in the building, was taken to hospital with a 15-cm gash in her forehead. She was in a stable condition Wednesday.

Police suspect that someone threw the bicycle from the rooftop of the 14-story building, where tenants' bikes are parked, and are investigating the incident as attempted murder.

© Japan Today