Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Billing scam suspected over surge in dubious int'l calls

0 Comments
TOKYO

Mobile phone calls received in Japan from nonexistent international phone numbers surged in September in a suspected billing fraud that takes aim at Chinese and victimized at least one woman, experts warned Tuesday.

The indiscriminate calls appear to be made by a bot program targeting Chinese residents in Japan, but many Japanese received them, the experts at security technology firm Tobila Systems said, urging people not to take calls from or call back dubious numbers.

Calls from numbers that start with non-existent country codes such as "+83" and "+422" were first identified around August and more than 5,000 were recorded one day in September among the spam phone numbers Tobila deals with in cooperation with nationwide police, they said.

A Chinese woman in her 40s in Akita, northeastern Japan, was forced to pay 4.11 million yen ($39,000) into a bank account after answering a call from a number with nonexistent country code "+885" on Sept 10, investigative sources said.

During the call, a man and woman claiming to be from the Chinese embassy threatened the victim and accused her of illegally sending masks to Wuhan, China.

Most of the calls are believed to be automated and have recently started using numbers with fake area codes after initially using codes from countries in North and South America, Tobila said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 38, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

GaijinPot’s Guide to Go To Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

8 Things You’ll Absolutely Miss After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet Of The Week #99: MyProtein Bars Found With Surprise Ingredient—Bugs

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Drag Shows You Can Watch Online from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 New Vegan Foodie Options In Tokyo 2020

Savvy Tokyo

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

TeamLab: Resonating Life in the Acorn Forest

GaijinPot Travel