Blood-covered man found collapsed in Nagoya building hallway

A blood-covered man was found collapsed in a building in Nagoya on Sunday, police said.

Officers at a police box were informed at around 8 a.m. that a man drenched in blood was lying in the hallway on the second floor of the building in Naka Ward, Kyodo News reported.

According to police, the man is believed to be a foreigner in his 30s to 40s and was bleeding from his head. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital, but police have as yet been unable to question him.

The building in which the man was found houses many restaurants.

