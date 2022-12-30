Blood found on clothing owned by suspect in deaths of 3 family members

Traces of blood have been detected on clothing confiscated from the home of the suspect in the deaths of three people found with blunt trauma injuries at a residence in Saitama Prefecture, investigative sources said Friday.

The black clothing is the same color as that worn by a man captured attacking a person in footage from a security camera at the scene. Police believe it is the same clothing the suspect wore at the time of the incident.

Jun Saito, 40, was sent to prosecutors Tuesday over the murder of his neighbor William Bishop Jr, a 69-year-old U.S. national, for allegedly hitting him with a blunt object and damaging his cervical cord on the premises of a residence in Hanno at around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Bishop, his 68-year-old wife Izumi Morita, and their daughter Sophianna Megumi Morita, 32, were found dead outside the residence with multiple wounds on Christmas morning.

Prefectural police have said they received reports of a man in black clothing carrying what appeared to be a hammer as he left the scene on foot shortly after the incident.

Saito was arrested on the night of the same day, and police are also investigating his potential involvement in the deaths of Bishop's wife and daughter.

Although the three were found dead outside the property, traces of blood discovered inside the residence suggest they were also attacked indoors, police have said.

Besides the black clothing, police have found multiple blunt objects including an ax, at the suspect's residence, according to the investigative sources.

Police believe the victims were attacked relentlessly due to multiple injuries on their arms and elsewhere that appear to have been made while trying to defend themselves.

Saito is also being investigated over having possibly harbored a grudge against the family.

Police said the couple made six reports of property damage including to a car between August and December of last year. Officers suspected the involvement of Saito, and despite being arrested three times on suspicion of property damage -- with the first in January this year -- he was not prosecuted in any of the cases.

The police quoted the couple as telling them they did not personally know Saito when he was arrested in January for allegedly damaging their vehicle.

Bishop first came to Japan over 40 years ago and graduated from a university in Tokyo, according to a missionary who knew him. He was also a board member of Temple University Japan from 2010 to 2018 and later became an emeritus member.

Bishop's daughter, who went by Sophianna Bishop, was a resident of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward. Her employer has issued a statement mourning her death.

It has emerged that Saito aspired to be a film director, according to a man who ran a film festival in Osaka about 15 years ago.

"The Gift," a film directed by Saito about a man with HIV, was awarded funding by the festival. But while the filming was completed, Saito became uncontactable during its editing.

The former festival director said he also met the suspect at his residence in Hanno. Saito told him he was living there by himself. He described Saito as a calm person, saying, "It was a long time ago so I don't recall too much, but I want to emphasize that he was then a young person with promise."

