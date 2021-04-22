Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Bodies of 2 adults and 2 children found in parked car in Yokohama

7 Comments
YOKOHAMA

The bodies of a man and a woman and two children were found in a car in a convenience store parking lot in Yokohama early Thursday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

The car was spotted by a police patrol at around 1 a.m., Fuji TV reported. According to police, the four bodies are a family from Aoba Ward, Yokohama. They have been identified as Nobuhiro Toshida, 40, his wife Mihoko, 37, and their sons Riki, 7, and Koshi, 2.

A friend of Toshida told police that he had received a text message from Toshida on Wednesday in which he hinted at committing suicide. The friend contacted one of Toshida’s relatives who went over to the family’s home. After finding no one at home and the car gone at 11 p.m., the relative called police.

A blood-stained knife was was found in the car, which was locked, and stab wounds were found on all four bodies.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
Login to comment

So sad. RIP.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Riki-chan & Koshi-chan, you deserved so much better from this world. Gomen!

7 ( +8 / -1 )

And that’s in Yokohama, one of the most popular city in Japan. I’m not wanting to know in detail what’s going on in other regions. Probably only the most obvious, bloodiest or children involved cases do it into country wide news.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

That's pretty dark, even by Japanese standards. RIP

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Yes dark. People are strange.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I cannot fathom how someone could stab their own child.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Why include the children? Government should provide facilities for children whose parents have psychological issues. Make the process easy other than pushing these disturbed parents to take care of them. It should not matter if parents have psychological issue or just plain lazy, just take these innocent children away from these people.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I can't justify the murder part of this tragedy. There are facilities hosting kids under life-threat.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What to Expect At Japanese Weddings

Savvy Tokyo

Break into a New Career with a Job in Japan’s Video Game Industry

GaijinPot Blog

Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Saga

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #127: Comedian’s Advice to Recruits, ‘Don’t Like it? Quit!’

GaijinPot Blog

Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Sealing the Deal: The Importance of the Hanko

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things to Know Before Taking the Plunge

Savvy Tokyo