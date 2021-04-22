Bodies of 2 adults and 2 children found in parked car in Yokohama

The bodies of a man and a woman and two children were found in a car in a convenience store parking lot in Yokohama early Thursday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.
The car was spotted by a police patrol at around 1 a.m., Fuji TV reported. According to police, the four bodies are a family from Aoba Ward, Yokohama. They have been identified as Nobuhiro Toshida, 40, his wife Mihoko, 37, and their sons Riki, 7, and Koshi, 2.
A friend of Toshida told police that he had received a text message from Toshida on Wednesday in which he hinted at committing suicide. The friend contacted one of Toshida’s relatives who went over to the family’s home. After finding no one at home and the car gone at 11 p.m., the relative called police.
A blood-stained knife was was found in the car, which was locked, and stab wounds were found on all four bodies.© Japan Today
Tom Young
So sad. RIP.
KansaiTen
Riki-chan & Koshi-chan, you deserved so much better from this world. Gomen!
Sven Asai
And that’s in Yokohama, one of the most popular city in Japan. I’m not wanting to know in detail what’s going on in other regions. Probably only the most obvious, bloodiest or children involved cases do it into country wide news.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
That's pretty dark, even by Japanese standards. RIP
Kaerimashita
Yes dark. People are strange.
Thomas Tank
I cannot fathom how someone could stab their own child.
Chiba Semi-Lurker
Why include the children? Government should provide facilities for children whose parents have psychological issues. Make the process easy other than pushing these disturbed parents to take care of them. It should not matter if parents have psychological issue or just plain lazy, just take these innocent children away from these people.
noriahojanen
I can't justify the murder part of this tragedy. There are facilities hosting kids under life-threat.