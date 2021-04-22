Bodies of 2 adults and 2 children found in parked car in Yokohama

The bodies of a man and a woman and two children were found in a car in a convenience store parking lot in Yokohama early Thursday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

The car was spotted by a police patrol at around 1 a.m., Fuji TV reported. According to police, the four bodies are a family from Aoba Ward, Yokohama. They have been identified as Nobuhiro Toshida, 40, his wife Mihoko, 37, and their sons Riki, 7, and Koshi, 2.

A friend of Toshida told police that he had received a text message from Toshida on Wednesday in which he hinted at committing suicide. The friend contacted one of Toshida’s relatives who went over to the family’s home. After finding no one at home and the car gone at 11 p.m., the relative called police.

A blood-stained knife was was found in the car, which was locked, and stab wounds were found on all four bodies.

