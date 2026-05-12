Bodies of 2 high school students found in bedroom in suspected murder-suicide

Police in Okayama City are investigating the deaths of a 17-year-old high school boy and a 17-year-old high school girl whose bodies were found in the girl’s bedroom at her home, in what police believe may have been a murder-suicide.

According to police, the bodies were found at around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday by the girl’s mother, Kyodo News reported. The girl’s grandmother, who also lives in the house, called 119, saying, "My granddaughter is attempting suicide."

Both the mother and grandmother were out for the afternoon and had just returned home.

Police said there was a gap between the bed and the wall in the daughter's bedroom, and that the teenagers were found lying face to face on the bed.

Both had a single stab wound to the left side of their chests, but there were no signs of a struggle. A bloodstained fruit knife was found on the bed. The two teenagers were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police said the two students attended the same school and had been in a relationship since last December. Neighbors said this was not the first time the male student had visited the girl's home.

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