Bodies of 2 missing boys and uncle found in Gunma river

The bodies of two young brothers and their uncle who had been reported missing in Tamamura, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday were found in a river on Monday, in what police believe may have been a murder-suicide.

According to police, the bodies of Kei Hagiwara, 4, his brother Sho, 2, and their uncle Hiroki, 36, were recovered from the Tone River at around 10 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the boys’ 33-year-old father left his sons in Hiroki’s care while he went shopping at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. When he returned about an hour later, the three were nowhere to be found, and later Sunday he filed a missing persons report.

Hiroki’s cell phone, wallet, and car were left at his residence which is near the river in which the bodies were found. A search party of about 60 people searched for the missing trio on Sunday and again on Monday.

