crime

Bodies of 36-year-old man, 2-year-old girl found in storage yard

MIE

The bodies of a 36-year-old man and a two-year girl have been discovered in a storage yard in Nabari City, Mie Prefecture, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, an employee in charge of the storage yard at a lumber company contacted police at around 7 p.m. on Monday to report a car that had been parked on the premises for a week, Sankei Shimbun reported. The caller assumed it might have been stolen.

When police arrived at the scene, the bodies of a man and baby girl were found lying near the car. The man has been identified as Kentaro Kokubo, a factory worker from Iga City in the prefecture. The infant is believed to be his daughter Himari. Police said the car belonged to Kokubo.

No information was released on how the two died.

Local media reported Tuesday that Kokubo lived with his wife, 32, and daughter. He was last seen on May 6 after leaving home with Himari to go shopping in their car. The next day, the wife filed a missing person’s report with police.

