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crime

74-year-old woman, 52-year-old daughter found stabbed to death in house in Hyogo

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HYOGO

Police in Tatsuno, Hyogo Prefecture, are investigating the deaths of a 74-year-old woman and her 52-year-old daughter whose bodies were found in their house on Tuesday.

According to police, Sumie Tanaka and her daughter and Chihiro Tanaka were stabbed to death, TV Asahi reported. One woman was found near the entrance inside the two-story house, and the other in the hallway. Both women had multiple stab wounds but no weapon was found.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine how long the women had been dead.

Police said that at around 9:30 a.m., an acquaintance of Chihiro contacted a nearby police box, reporting that there was no contact with anyone in the house. When police officers arrived, the front door was unlocked.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage taken in the vicinity of the house to try and determine who came to the house in recent days.

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