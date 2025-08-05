 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Bodies of elderly couple found at home in possible murder-suicide

1 Comment
KYOTO

The bodies of a 84-year-old man and his 75-year-old wife have been found in their home in Uji City, Kyoto Prefecture, in what police believe may have been a murder-suicide.

According to police, the bodies of Hiromitsu Ishii and his wife Toyoko were found by their son at around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Toyoko was found lying face-up in the living room on the first floor, and her husband was found hanged on the second floor. Both were confirmed dead at the scene. Neither had any visible signs of injury. Police suspect Hiromitsu may have killed his wife and then hanged himself.

Police said the couple had been dead for a few days and that autopsies will be held to determine the cause of death.

The couple’s son, who lived nearby, regularly visited the house.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Oh no not again. This is so sad and upsetting isn’t it.

Well, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we need better social services for vulnerable people like this to help prevent these tragedies.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog