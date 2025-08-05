Bodies of elderly couple found at home in possible murder-suicide

The bodies of a 84-year-old man and his 75-year-old wife have been found in their home in Uji City, Kyoto Prefecture, in what police believe may have been a murder-suicide.

According to police, the bodies of Hiromitsu Ishii and his wife Toyoko were found by their son at around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Toyoko was found lying face-up in the living room on the first floor, and her husband was found hanged on the second floor. Both were confirmed dead at the scene. Neither had any visible signs of injury. Police suspect Hiromitsu may have killed his wife and then hanged himself.

Police said the couple had been dead for a few days and that autopsies will be held to determine the cause of death.

The couple’s son, who lived nearby, regularly visited the house.

