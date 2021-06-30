Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Bodies of elderly couple found in refrigerator; police search for son

4 Comments
FUKUOKA

Police in Fukuoka City are looking for a man in his 50s after the bodies of his 88-year-old father and his 87-year-old mother were found in a large refrigerator at their home on Monday.

According to police, the bodies of Hirokazu Matsumoto and his wife Makie were found inside a large commercial refrigerator which had been unplugged, at around noon on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The bodies were found by police after a relative called 110 to report that there had been no contact with the family for a long time.

Police said the bodies had started to decay and that the glass doors to the refrigerator were taped shut. Police said there were no signs of external injuries on either body.

The whereabouts of the couple’s son remain unknown.

The Matsumoto residence in Nishi Ward is a two-story building that once operated as a liquor store. The bodies were recovered from the refrigerator on the first floor.

4 Comments
The son was probably pocketing the pension until now…

0 ( +1 / -1 )

macabre

0 ( +1 / -1 )

So which one of his fathers gave him birth?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Isn't this the official Japanese funeral ceremony? One would think so after reading the same news every day.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

