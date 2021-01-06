Bodies of father, 11-year-old son found in warehouse after suspected murder-suicide

Police in Kuki, Saitama Prefecture, are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after two bodies were found inside a small warehouse adjacent to a house.

The bodies were discovered around 8:20 p.m. on Jan 4 in the warehouse located on a residential site, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the bodies were those of a 46-year-old man, who lived in the residence, and his 11-year-old son. They were found hanging with ropes around their necks.

The two lived in the house with the man’s 74-year-old mother. There were no visible signs of trauma on the corpses, and the warehouse was not ransacked. No suicide note was found, police said.

About an hour before the bodies were found, the grandmother fell ill while walking near the home and was assisted by a male neighbor. After dropping off the grandmother, the neighbor called an ambulance and discovered the bodies while searching for the father and son with paramedics at the scene.

