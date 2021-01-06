Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Bodies of father, 11-year-old son found in warehouse after suspected murder-suicide

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Kuki, Saitama Prefecture, are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after two bodies were found inside a small warehouse adjacent to a house.

The bodies were discovered around 8:20 p.m. on Jan 4 in the warehouse located on a residential site, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the bodies were those of a 46-year-old man, who lived in the residence, and his 11-year-old son. They were found hanging with ropes around their necks.  

The two lived in the house with the man’s 74-year-old mother. There were no visible signs of trauma on the corpses, and the warehouse was not ransacked. No suicide note was found, police said.

About an hour before the bodies were found, the grandmother fell ill while walking near the home and was assisted by a male neighbor. After dropping off the grandmother, the neighbor called an ambulance and discovered the bodies while searching for the father and son with paramedics at the scene.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Raising A Child In Japan: The Three-Year Health Check

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For January 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Books To Kickstart 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Stop Job Hunting Discrimination With #ShukatsuSexism

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #111: Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021!

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #112: Have a Happy Year Of The Ox!

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel