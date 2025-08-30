Bodies of husband, wife found dead at home in apparent murder-suicide

The bodies of a man and his wife, both in their 50s, were found in their home in Inazawa City, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday in what police suspect may have been a murder-suicide.

According to police, an acquaintance of Yuji Takeuchi and his wife visited their house on Saturday morning and after not getting any response at the door or by phone, contacted police, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police entered the house at around 11 a.m. and found Takeuchi hanged. His wife was found face up on her bed, with no visible external injuries.

Both were declared dead at the scene. Police said autopsies will be held to determine the cause of the couple’s deaths.

