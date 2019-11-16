Bodies of husband, wife found in Ibaraki Pref home; 2 children also injured

The bodies of a 48-year-old man and his 50-year-old wife were found in their house in Sakai, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Monday morning, police said. Both victims had knife wounds to their necks and faces, police said.

According to police, a neighbor called 110 at around 12:30 a.m. Monday and said a woman was screaming for help, Fuji TV reported. Police rushed to the scene and found the two bodies who were later identified as Mitsunori Kobayashi and his wife Miwa, in a tatami room on the second floor of the house.

The couple lived with their three children — two daughters aged 21 and 11, and a 13-year-old son. Two of the children, the boy and the 11-year-old girl — who were sleeping on the second floor — also suffered knife wounds and were taken to hospital. Police said their wounds are not life-threatening. The oldest daughter, whose bedroom is on the first floor, was unharmed.

Police said the house was unlocked and believe the attacker entered through the second floor. They said they will wait until the two children recover from their wounds before asking them what happened.

© Japan Today