Bodies of man, woman found in car in apartment building parking lot

The bodies of a man in his 30s and a woman in her early 20s have been found in a car in a parking lot in Fuchu City, Tokyo.

According to police, a call came into 110 at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday in which the caller said a man and woman were slumped in a car in the parking lot of an apartment building , TV Asahi reported.

When police arrived, they found the man in the front passenger seat, and the woman in the back seat. They were both confirmed dead at the scene. The car doors were unlocked.

Police said the woman had been bleeding from bruises to her face as if she had been punched and there were stab wounds in her chest and side. The man had a stab wound in his chest that may have been self-inflicted, police said.

Two knives were found in the car, one of which was bloody.

Police said that the woman’s family had reported her missing on Tuesday night.

