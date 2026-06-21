Bodies of mother and 1-year-old daughter found in car in apparent murder-suicide

The bodies of a 43-year-old unemployed woman and her one-year-old daughter were found inside a car in Inuyama City, Aichi Prefecture, on Sunday in what police believe was a murder-suicide

According to police, the mother and her daughter were from Kani City in Gifu Prefecture, NTV reported. Their bodies were found at around 12:25 a.m. inside a light passenger vehicle in a parking lot.

Police said the car was locked and windows sealed shut from the inside, and a charcoal brazier and burnt charcoal briquettes were on the floor. There were no visible external injuries on the two.

Police said Gifu Prefectural Police had requested a search for the woman and her daughter after receiving a missing persons request from her family on Saturday.

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