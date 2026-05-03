Bodies of Okayama couple in their 80s found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Police in Okayama City said Sunday that an 89-year-old man and his 84-year-old wife who were found dead in their house on May 1, died in an apparent murder-suicide.

The deceased were identified as Shuichi Doi and his wife Masako Doi.

Police said they received a call at around 3:20 p.m. on May 1 from Masako’s caregiver reporting that delivered bento boxes had been left at the entrance to the house from the day before, and that there was no response from anyone inside the house, TBS reported.

When police arrived, they found Masako on a bed in the first-floor bedroom and her husband Shuichi collapsed in the first-floor hallway. Both were declared dead. Shuichi had a rope around his neck.

The autopsy results indicated that Masako died of asphyxiation. Police suspect Shuichi killed his wife and then hanged himself.

There were no signs of forced entry. A message was found on their computer containing phrases such as "Sorry for the inconvenience."

© Japan Today