Bodies of two brothers in their 50s found in Osaka home

Police in Osaka are investigating the death of two brothers aged 56 and 57, whose bodies were found in their home on Saturday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, a caregiver called 110 at around 7:35 p.m. on Saturday after finding the bodies at the house in Nishiyodogawa Ward, Fuji TV reported. She told police that she had not been able to contact the residents for three days and had come over to see if they were alright.

Police said there were no external signs of injuries on either man, nor had the house been ransacked. The doors and windows were all locked, but the caregiver had a key.

Both bodies were lying face-up on futons in a room on the second floor. One body had a towel wrapped around the face, while the other sibling had a plastic bag over his head.

Police said an autopsy will be held to determine how the brothers died.

