Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Bodies of two brothers in their 50s found in Osaka home

2 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka are investigating the death of two brothers aged 56 and 57, whose bodies were found in their home on Saturday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, a caregiver called 110 at around 7:35 p.m. on Saturday after finding the bodies at the house in Nishiyodogawa Ward, Fuji TV reported. She told police that she had not been able to contact the residents for three days and had come over to see if they were alright.

Police said there were no external signs of injuries on either man, nor had the house been ransacked. The doors and windows were all locked, but the caregiver had a key.

Both bodies were lying face-up on futons in a room on the second floor. One body had a towel wrapped around the face, while the other sibling had a plastic bag over his head.

Police said an autopsy will be held to determine how the brothers died.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

I think Poirot can take a day off for this one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Perhaps you should join him?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What to Expect At Japanese Weddings

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #127: Comedian’s Advice to Recruits, ‘Don’t Like it? Quit!’

GaijinPot Blog

Sealing the Deal: The Importance of the Hanko

GaijinPot Blog