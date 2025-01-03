Bodies of two men, one woman found in Kobe home in apparent murder-suicide

The bodies of two men and one woman were found in a house in Kobe on Thursday in what police believe was a murder-suicide.
Police said the woman and one of the men were beaten to death, while the second man had hanged himself from a staircase, NHK reported.
According to police, a man called 110 at around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday and said, "I can't get in touch with my wife and son, who went over to my brother’s house to discuss something.”
About an hour later, police went to the home in Nishi Ward, and discovered the 64-year-old male resident (the caller’s brother) dead, having hanged himself with a rope tied to the handrail on the second floor.
In a tatami-mat room on the first floor, the caller's 62-year-old wife and 27-year-old son were found dead, bleeding from head wounds. A bloodstained hammer was found near their bodies, and there were signs of a struggle inside the room.
Police believe the resident killed his sister-in-law and nephew, then hanged himself.© Japan Today
5 Comments
Login to comment
falseflagsteve
Oh no, not again!
How many times must we read about these gruesome crimes within families?
DanteKH
Yesterday, right here on JT was a similar, almost identical case.
When I commented on it, about those crimes occurring at an alarming pace on Japan, my comment was removed by JT, as usual.
grc
Dante KH - mine too.
Mocheake
I really wonder what they went over to that house to discuss and why the brother didn't go too? Much more to this story than what's written here. RIP to the victims.
almakukac
This is part of Japanese culture, just like hikikomori and karoshi. So I would assume every day.
Yeah. Japanese media does this all the time. They try to sweep it under thr rug, together with the common tragedy of common suicides on the Japanese railways, the high number of hikikomori and other things.
They always delete my comments when I point out that there is a tendency of mental illness among the Japanese, because that's the only thing which explains why family murders are so common in Japan.
These people are sick in their head, and also they have no tolerance of any form of rejection, because they never learn how to react to confrontation and how to control their anger.
In general Japanese people are like ticking bombs, which can explode any moment, because they never learned how to express their emotions and anger.