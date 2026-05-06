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Bodies of woman, her 2 children found in house in Nagano Prefecture

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NAGANO

The bodies of a 50-year-old woman, her 13-year-old daughter and her 10-year-old son were found in their house in Achi village, Nagano Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, at about 3 a.m., the woman’s eldest son, a teenager, came to a koban (police box), seeking help, TBS reported. He was bleeding from a head injury and told police his mother had beaten him.

Police went to the house shortly before 8:30 a.m. After confirming with the father, who was outside the prefecture, they entered the house and found the three bodies.

Police said the bodies of the two children were in the same room. Their mother was found in a different room.

Police did not release details of how the three died but suspect the mother killed her children and then herself after her elder son fled the house.

There had been no previous reports of trouble or problems from the family, police said.

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2 Comments
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Sad. Put your daughter up for adoption. I would have raised her.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Meanwhile…….in spite of these awful social problems, Sanae is living it large on the taxpayers’ dime. While at the same time not caring a jot about her people, or at least those living on the poverty line.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

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