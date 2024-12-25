 Japan Today
Body found buried on grounds of vacant house identified as missing 78-year-old Niigata man

NIIGATA

A body found buried on the grounds of a vacant house in Seiro town, Niigata Prefecture, on Dec 16, has been identified as that of a 78-year-old man who was reported missing in October.

Police said the body of Hideo Kosugi was identified after DNA tests, NHK reported. Kosugi, who lived alone, was last seen on Oct 16 and on Oct 21, his relatives filed a missing person report after not being able to contact him and noticing that newspapers had piled up in his mailbox.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, local media have quoted police as saying that a large amount of cash had been withdrawn from Kosugi's account after his disappearance.

In mid-October, neighbors reported seeing several people and small heavy machinery entering and leaving the grounds of the vacant house. This prompted police to search the house, leading to the discovery the body.

