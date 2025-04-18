Body found in drum on recycling company's premises

The body of an unidentified adult was found inside a drum at a recycling company in Yoshikawa City, Saitama Prefecture, on Friday.

According to police, the body had been in the drum for some time, and its gender could not be determined, NHK reported.

An employee of the recycling company called police at around 4 p.m. after he saw a human leg inside the drum which was about 60 cm in diameter and 90 cm deep.

Police said the body was clothed and covered with a blue tarp. They said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The drum was one of several collected by the recycling company on Thursday.

