 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Body found in drum on recycling company's premises

3 Comments
SAITAMA

The body of an unidentified adult was found inside a drum at a recycling company in Yoshikawa City, Saitama Prefecture, on Friday.

According to police, the body had been in the drum for some time, and its gender could not be determined, NHK reported.

An employee of the recycling company called police at around 4 p.m. after he saw a human leg inside the drum which was about 60 cm in diameter and 90 cm deep.

Police said the body was clothed and covered with a blue tarp. They said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The drum was one of several collected by the recycling company on Thursday.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Gruesome stuff. It will be pretty impressive if the police can identify the body and find the culprit(s) responsible for their death and disposal of the body.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

He got canned.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

He got canned.

This is not something to make fun of.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

The World’s Longest Sushi Train at Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 12 Fashion Shopping Districts: From High-end To Retro

Savvy Tokyo

Divorce in Japan: Custody, Property and Prenups Explained

GaijinPot Blog

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Shibazakura Park: Hana no Juutan (Carpet of Flowers)

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

5 English-Friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Aquariums in Japan: Choosing The Right One

Savvy Tokyo

Tonami Tulip Fair

GaijinPot Travel

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai in 2025: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo