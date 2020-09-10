Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Body found in gutter identified as 35-year-old researcher at Kumamoto University

KUMAMOTO

A 35-year old researcher at Kumamoto University has been identified as the body found in a roadside gutter in Kumamoto City on Monday morning.

Police said Wednesday the dead woman was Chisato Narahara, Fuji TV reported. Her body was discovered in the gutter in Chuo Ward. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was asphyxiation by strangulation.

After the police released a composite sketch of the woman, Narahara’s mother contacted them and said the image resembled her daughter. Narahara was last seen at her workplace at 5 p.m. on September 6. Her whereabouts after that remain unknown.

According to police reports, Narahara was believed to be living alone at her apartment in Kumamoto City. The door to her residence was locked. There was no cell phone, wallet, or personal belongings or any means of ID on the body.

