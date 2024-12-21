Body found in parked car destroyed by fire; man bleeding from stomach found near vehicle

The remains of a person whose gender is unknown were found inside a parked car destroyed by fire on a street in Saitama City on Saturday night. Police said a man, bleeding from a wound to the stomach, was lying on the street near the car.

According to police, at around 11:30 p.m., a passerby called 110 to report that a car was on fire on a street in Sakura Ward and that a man was lying nearby, TV Asahi reported. Firefighters extinguished the fire after about 40 minutes.

Police said they could not determine the gender of the person inside the car.

A 75-year-old man bleeding from what appeared to be a knife wound to his stomach was lying on the street near the car and taken to the hospital. His life is not in danger, police said Sunday, adding that they will wait until he recovers before questioning him.

