 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Body found in parked car destroyed by fire; man bleeding from stomach found near vehicle

1 Comment
SAITAMA

The remains of a person whose gender is unknown were found inside a parked car destroyed by fire on a street in Saitama City on Saturday night. Police said a man, bleeding from a wound to the stomach, was lying on the street near the car.

According to police, at around 11:30 p.m., a passerby called 110 to report that a car was on fire on a street in Sakura Ward and that a man was lying nearby, TV Asahi reported. Firefighters extinguished the fire after about 40 minutes.

Police said they could not determine the gender of the person inside the car.

A 75-year-old man bleeding from what appeared to be a knife wound to his stomach was lying on the street near the car and taken to the hospital. His life is not in danger, police said Sunday, adding that they will wait until he recovers before questioning him.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Inflation, currency purchasing power destruction and corresponding financial hardship, sadly fueling Crime and Violence in Japan and across basically entire world.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

10 Tips For Going To A Modern Japanese Wedding

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After All Your Friends Leave Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Thrilling Suspension Bridges in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama: Make Your Own

Savvy Tokyo

Why Americans In Japan Must File US Taxes

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad?

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

7 Japanese Nomikai Don’ts To Keep in Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel