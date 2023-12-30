Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Body found in suitcase identified as that of 46-year-old man

KAWASAKI

Kanagawa prefectural police say a body found in a large suitcase at the edge of a river in Kawasaki on Friday has been identified as that of a 46-year-old man.

Police said the man, Tadayuki Hara, of unknown address, had been crammed into the suitcase and that his arms and legs were bent, Kyodo News reported. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was asphyxiation and that Hara had been dead for several days, police said.

A fisherman spotted the suitcase on the edge of the Tama River in Kawasaki Ward, across the river from Haneda airport, at around 10:10 p.m. on Friday. The area has many factories.

