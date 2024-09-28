 Japan Today
crime

Body of 17-year-old girl found in hotel room; man who checked in with her disappears

OSAKA

Police in Osaka are looking for a man who checked into a hotel with a 17-year-old girl whose body was found in a room on Saturday night.

Police said a hotel employee found the girl’s body at around 11 p.m. at the hotel in Dotonbori, Chuo Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the girl, who lived in Ikuno Ward, was identified through her smartphone. She checked into the hotel with a man earlier Saturday evening but security camera footage did not show the man leaving the hotel.

The window of the room on the second floor of the hotel was open and and police believed the man left that way.

When the hotel employee entered the room, he found the girl collapsed on the bed, with no visible injuries and her clothes in disarray. Her smartphone and other items were left in the room, but her wallet was gone.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Strange story. Why did the man leave a 17 year old girl in the hotel room by herself.? It must be someone in her family who was with her. He should have contacted someone about the situation.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

