Body of 19-year-old woman found in Chiba forest

The body of a 19-year-old woman who had been missing since May 7 was found in a bamboo forest in Sodegaura, Chiba Prefecture, on May 12, police announced on Wednesday. An autopsy showed that she had died from loss of blood due to a knife wound.

According to police, the victim, Ami Nakagome, was a trainee hair stylist, Fuji TV reported. Nakagome lived with her mother who last saw her when she left the house on May 7. Her body was found in a bamboo forest by a search party, including her brother and his friend, after they used GPS data from her phone. The forest is about 450 meters from her home.

Police said Nakagome’s body was fully clothed when found and she still had her wallet and smartphone with her. Her bag was near her body. There was also a rope on the ground. Police believe Nakagome was killed soon after leaving home as her body had begun to decay when found.





