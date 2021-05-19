Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Body of 19-year-old woman found in Chiba forest

2 Comments
CHIBA

The body of a 19-year-old woman who had been missing since May 7 was found in a bamboo forest in Sodegaura, Chiba Prefecture, on May 12, police announced on Wednesday. An autopsy showed that she had died from loss of blood due to a knife wound.

According to police, the victim, Ami Nakagome, was a trainee hair stylist, Fuji TV reported. Nakagome lived with her mother who last saw her when she left the house on May 7. Her body was found in a bamboo forest by a search party, including her brother and his friend, after they used GPS data from her phone. The forest is about 450 meters from her home.

Police said Nakagome’s body was fully clothed when found and she still had her wallet and smartphone with her. Her bag was near her body. There was also a rope on the ground. Police believe Nakagome was killed soon after leaving home as her body had begun to decay when found.


© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

What a tragedy. Still so young and working in a job that is safe through all economic or pandemic crises. Unbelievable. And more generally, I wonder why often cases are treated as suicide although were a killing and the opposite, like in this case here, considering a killing when it’s more looking like a suicide, the rope couldn’t be fixed or the bamboo moved too much, so to go sure used a knife. But if the wound is on the back, it’s again more probably a killing. We just don’t have enough information, like always.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

May 7. Police seem to be doing a quick job finding people going missing. Now they have to establish if another party was involved

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #131: Noto’s Giant Squid Statue Is Not Alone

GaijinPot Blog