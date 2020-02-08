Body of 3-month-old baby found in suitcase

The body of a 3-month-old baby girl was found in a suitcase in her mother's room at a welfare support facility in Itabashi Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the suitcase was found just after 12 noon by an employee. The whereabouts of the baby's 18-year-old mother are currently unknown, Fuji TV reported. The facility takes in mothers and their babies who have nowhere else to go or who have been victims of domestic violence.

Police said the infant was wrapped in a blanket and that there were no external external injuries on the body. They said the baby’s mother faces a charge of corpse abandonment.

© Japan Today