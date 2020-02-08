Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Body of 3-month-old baby found in suitcase

0 Comments
TOKYO

The body of a 3-month-old baby girl was found in a suitcase in her mother's room at a welfare support facility in Itabashi Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the suitcase was found just after 12 noon by an employee. The whereabouts of the baby's 18-year-old mother are currently unknown, Fuji TV reported. The facility takes in mothers and their babies who have nowhere else to go or who have been victims of domestic violence.

Police said the infant was wrapped in a blanket and that there were no external external injuries on the body. They said the baby’s mother faces a charge of corpse abandonment.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hiking

Lake Saiko

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

Four Japan Road Laws You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

The Harsh Reality of Getting a Divorce as a Mom in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 5, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

7 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Exclusive Dinner Plans

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Graduating from Marriage, the Japanese Phenomenon of Sotsukon

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Namahage Festival

GaijinPot Travel