Body of 60-year-old man found in his house in Shiga Prefecture

The body of a 60-year-old man was found by his relatives in his house in Otsu, Shiga, on Sunday.

Police said Hiroshi Shinjo was found lying face down in the living room on the first floor at around 4 p.m., Kyodo News reported. He had wounds on his upper body and had been dead for several days, police said, adding the front door was unlocked.

There were no signs of a struggle or that the house had been ransacked, police said.

Shinjo lived with his 53-year-old wife who was out when the body was found.

