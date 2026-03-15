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Body of 74-year-old woman found in Osaka apartment

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OSAKA

Police in Osaka are investigating the death of a 74-year-old woman whose body was found in her apartment in Kita Ward on Saturday.

At around 7:15 p.m., a man called 119 and said "When I got home, my wife was collapsed on the floor.”

Police and other emergency personnel rushed to the scene and found Hiromi Nomura in the living room. Police said she had facial injuries consistent with having been beaten with a blunt object.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nomura lived alone with her husband.

Police said they are analyzing security camera footage from the area and conducting further forensic examinations in the apartment.

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