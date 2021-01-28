Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Body of elderly woman found inside refrigerator in Tokyo apartment

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said the body of an elderly woman was found crammed inside a refrigerator located in a municipally-owned housing complex on Wednesday.

According to police, the one-room apartment in Katsushika Ward was being rented by the woman, who was in her 70s, and her daughter, whom police have been unable to contact, Fuji TV reported.

Police said that at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, a cleaning crew member called them after spotting a human head protruding from the refrigerator inside a closet. When police arrived, they found the woman's decaying remains.

Police are looking for the woman’s daughter who is in her 40s. Neighbors said she had moved in with her mother as a caregiver but that neither of them had been seen in two months. The apartment manager said the rent was overdue for some time. An eviction order had been issued and after the daughter said she was vacating the apartment, the cleaning crew was sent on Wednesday.

1 Comment
Horrible. RIP

0 ( +0 / -0 )

