Body of foreign man found in apartment in Saitama Prefecture

The body of a 24-year-old Vietnamese man with multiple bruises on his face and other parts of his body was found in an apartment in Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday, police said.

According to police, two foreign nationals, a man and a woman in their 20s, found the body at around 4 p.m. and called 119, NTV reported.

Police said the man is believed to have been dead for some time, and had multiple bruises on his face and other parts of his body.

