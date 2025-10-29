 Japan Today
crime

Naked body of infant found at demolition site in Tokyo


TOKYO

The naked body of an infant was found Wednesday at an apartment demolition site in Tokyo, along with a broken glass jar containing liquid believed to be linked to the case, police said.

The police received an emergency call from a construction worker around 2:05 p.m. reporting the discovery at a site in a residential area about 500 meters northeast of Yoyogi-uehara Station in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward.

They believe the body may have been preserved in formalin and are investigating information they received that an obstetrics and gynecology clinic once operated at the site.

The body measured about 20 to 30 centimeters. Workers heard glass shatter and saw liquid splatter during the demolition, according to the police.

It might be preserved body that being keep by that clinic, don't they really clean up things before demolition?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

