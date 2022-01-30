Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Body of man suspected of killing wife found in river

YAMANASHI

The body of a man sought over the murder of his wife in Shizuoka Prefecture was found floating in a river in Yamanashi Prefecture, police said Saturday.

Police said the body was spotted floating in a river in the mountains, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said he apparently jumped from a bridge.

Shizuoka prefectural police had been looking for the man, who was in his 60s, after he called a female acquaintance at around 3:30 p.m. on Jan 25 and hinted at murdering his wife, Yoko Ichikawa, at their apartment in Numazu City, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police went to the apartment which was locked. After breaking in, they found the body. An autopsy showed that Ichikawa had been strangled to death.

