Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Body of man wanted over woman's murder found

0 Comments
TOKYO

The body of a man wanted in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old Chinese woman in Kanagawa Prefecture last month has been found in Chiba Prefecture, after he apparently hanged himself, police said Monday.

According to police, Mao Li Gang, 44, had been on a nationwide list on suspicion of killing Li Xiao Min, a resident of Tomisato, Chiba Prefecture, who worked in the tourism industry. Li’s body was found on July 6 in a minivan in a coin-operated parking lot in Manazuru, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Police said Li had several knife wounds in her back. The van was locked and her fully-clothed body, which was partially decomposed, was on the floor of the back seat.

Li’s son had reported her missing on June 30. He said she had told him she was going out to meet a male friend.

The van in which her body was found belonged to Mao. It had been in the parking lot for two days.

Mao was placed on a nationwide wanted list after Li’s body was found. Police said his decomposing body was found on Aug 1 on a secluded river bank in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said he had apparently hanged himself from a tree and that his ID card was on the ground nearby.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 10-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

McDonald’s Japan Accidentally Creates Sexually Suggestive Drink Cups

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Furano

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #42: Pokémon Recruitment Ads Will Make You Smile

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Celebrate A Sweet Tokyo Summer With These ‘Cool’ Dessert Buffets

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi