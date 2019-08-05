Body of man wanted over woman's murder found

The body of a man wanted in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old Chinese woman in Kanagawa Prefecture last month has been found in Chiba Prefecture, after he apparently hanged himself, police said Monday.

According to police, Mao Li Gang, 44, had been on a nationwide list on suspicion of killing Li Xiao Min, a resident of Tomisato, Chiba Prefecture, who worked in the tourism industry. Li’s body was found on July 6 in a minivan in a coin-operated parking lot in Manazuru, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Police said Li had several knife wounds in her back. The van was locked and her fully-clothed body, which was partially decomposed, was on the floor of the back seat.

Li’s son had reported her missing on June 30. He said she had told him she was going out to meet a male friend.

The van in which her body was found belonged to Mao. It had been in the parking lot for two days.

Mao was placed on a nationwide wanted list after Li’s body was found. Police said his decomposing body was found on Aug 1 on a secluded river bank in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said he had apparently hanged himself from a tree and that his ID card was on the ground nearby.

