crime

Body of man with cord around his neck found on Fukuoka coast

FUKUOKA

Fukuoka prefectural police said Sunday that a 26-year-old man who was found dead along a coastal road on Friday was strangled to death.

According to police, the body of Shunichi Yamamoto, whose address and occupation are unknown, was found at around 9:05 a.m. on Friday, Kyodo News reported. The corpse was lying on its side, with the upper body protruding from a tent on the sandy shore in Nishi Ward. The victim was fully dressed and his wallet had not been removed.

Police said Yamamoto had a cord around his neck. An autopsy revealed the cause of death as suffocation due to neck compression. Police said the time of death was between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Friday.

The place where the body was found is about 700 meters east of Imajuku Station on the JR Chikuhi Line.

Just like that guy who gave himself repeated blows to the back of the head: suicide.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

