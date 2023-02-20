Body of man with cord around his neck found on Fukuoka coast

Fukuoka prefectural police said Sunday that a 26-year-old man who was found dead along a coastal road on Friday was strangled to death.

According to police, the body of Shunichi Yamamoto, whose address and occupation are unknown, was found at around 9:05 a.m. on Friday, Kyodo News reported. The corpse was lying on its side, with the upper body protruding from a tent on the sandy shore in Nishi Ward. The victim was fully dressed and his wallet had not been removed.

Police said Yamamoto had a cord around his neck. An autopsy revealed the cause of death as suffocation due to neck compression. Police said the time of death was between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Friday.

The place where the body was found is about 700 meters east of Imajuku Station on the JR Chikuhi Line.

