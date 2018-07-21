Body of missing husband found buried in concrete after wife files false divorce papers

A 44-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of abandoning a corpse and filing false divorce papers after the body of her missing husband was found buried in concrete at their apartment in Kasumigaura, Ibaraki Prefecture.

According to police, Miho Ujiie, the wife of a missing 33-year-old man, filed a missing persons report in March, Fuji TV reported. However, at around the same time, she also submitted fake divorce registration papers at the municipal office.

Ujiie was arrested on July 18 on suspicion of forging the divorce papers after officials became suspicious of the handwriting. Following a police search of her apartment, the body of her husband was found buried in concrete.

Police are questioning Ujiie on the circumstances surrounding her husband’s death.

Local media quoted one neighbor as saying: “I got goosebumps when I heard the story and am in shock.” Another neighbor described her as a “bold” woman.

