crime

Body of missing husband found buried in concrete after wife files false divorce papers

IBARAKI

A 44-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of abandoning a corpse and filing false divorce papers after the body of her missing husband was found buried in concrete at their apartment in Kasumigaura, Ibaraki Prefecture.

According to police, Miho Ujiie, the wife of a missing 33-year-old man, filed a missing persons report in March, Fuji TV reported. However, at around the same time, she also submitted fake divorce registration papers at the municipal office.

Ujiie was arrested on July 18 on suspicion of forging the divorce papers after officials became suspicious of the handwriting. Following a police search of her apartment, the body of her husband was found buried in concrete.

Police are questioning Ujiie on the circumstances surrounding her husband’s death.

Local media quoted one neighbor as saying: “I got goosebumps when I heard the story and am in shock.” Another neighbor described her as a “bold” woman.

hell hath no fury......

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Will be interesting to see a follow up to this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Like the guy the other day who buried his spouse in his mom's yard, perhaps these criminal masterminds could think of better places to dispose of their victims. "The police will never check here!"

That said, living with corpses seems to be increasingly popular of late so maybe they want to stay close.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

