crime

Body of newborn baby boy found on school grounds in Chiba

CHIBA

The body of a newborn baby boy, with its umbilical cord still attached, has been found on the grounds of a high school in Chiba Prefecture, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the infant was found at around 3:35 p.m. Monday on the grounds of Tokai University Ichihara Boyo Senior High School in Ichikawa, Fuji TV reported. A student looking out a classroom window noticed the corpse and called a teacher. The baby was lying on its stomach against the side of a building.

There were no external signs of injury on the baby, police said, adding they will examine street surveillance camera footage to try and spot who brought the baby to the school and when.

