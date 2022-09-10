Body of newborn baby found in resort hotel trash container

Police in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, said Sunday that the body of a newborn baby boy was found in a trash container on the premises of a resort hotel.
According to police, the infant was found by an employee at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in a large trash container at the Yukai Resort Nanki Shirahamaonsen Shirahama Saichoraku, Kyodo News reported. The employee called 110.
Police said the infant was dead when they arrived. The baby was naked and wrapped in a towel.
Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. They added they will check all guests and examine surveillance camera footage to try and determine who abandoned the baby’s body.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Login to comment
Lindsay
Another one? That’s like one every week over the past few months. Are abandoned corpses counted in the national murder statistics?
kurisupisu
What is the value of life in Japan?
It doesn’t appear to be high…
Meiyouwenti
I’m sure they’ll be counted in the national murder stats. You need to get perspective. It’s a country of 120 million people. The number of baby- abandoning cases in not particularly large.
Yubaru
And why would you assume they are murders? If you have followed along here for any length of time, abandoning a corpse does not automatically mean the person who died was murdered, in fact the overwhelming majority died of natural deaths.
Why? Why assume it's a murder?