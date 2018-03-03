Body of newborn baby found in Saitama river

The body of a newborn baby boy with his umbilical cord still attached was found floating in the Arakawa River in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

According to police, the infant was found 10 meters from shore at around 6:40 a.m. by a man operating a motorboat, Fuji TV reported. He called 110.

Police said there were no signs of external injury on the baby and said they do not know where he was dumped in the river and how far he might have floated before being spotted.

Police said the person or persons responsible face a charge of abandoning a body.

