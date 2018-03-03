Body of newborn baby found in Saitama river

The body of a newborn baby boy with his umbilical cord still attached was found floating in the Arakawa River in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday morning.
According to police, the infant was found 10 meters from shore at around 6:40 a.m. by a man operating a motorboat, Fuji TV reported. He called 110.
Police said there were no signs of external injury on the baby and said they do not know where he was dumped in the river and how far he might have floated before being spotted.
Police said the person or persons responsible face a charge of abandoning a body.© Japan Today
Daniel Naumoff
Hello there, no external wounds means it was not a psycho mother, but a distraught mother. I wonder WHO could do something to release the society of such a strain of finding floating babies once a month, oh my bewildering pounding...
Disillusioned
Absolutely disgusting! There are so many people in this world who long to have children and are unable to and this animal just tossed the baby in the river like food scraps! No sympathy or excuse for the mother!
WA4TKG
"Safety Japan".....unless you're a New Born Baby.
gelendestrasse
Tragic. We need a lot better support groups in Japan.