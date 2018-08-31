Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Body of newborn baby girl found in coin locker at Saitama train station

SAITAMA

The body of a newborn baby girl has been found in a coin locker in a train station in Sakado, Saitama.

According to police, a security guard reported to police at around 3 p.m. on Aug 29 that a foul smell was emanating from one of the coin lockers in Kita-Sakado station on the Tobu Tojo line, Fuji TV reported. Police opened the locker and found the naked body of the infant inside a shoulder bag. Police said it appeared that a few days had passed since she died. No visible injuries were present on the body.

Police said they are examining station security footage to try and spot who put the baby in the locker.

