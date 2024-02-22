Body of newborn baby boy found in trash can at Osaka hotel

The body of a newborn baby boy was found in a trash can in a hotel in Osaka, on Thursday, police said.
According to police, a hotel cleaning employee found the infant in a trash can near an elevator on the seventh floor of the hotel in Chuo Ward at around 10:30 a.m., Kyodo News reported. The baby, with its umbilical cord still attached and wrapped in a towel, was inside a plastic bag.
The baby was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead, police said.© Japan Today
DanteKH
Again?!?
This has become weekly news!
How can a person lack all the empathy and love for her own flesh and blood baby!?!
There is absolutely no excuse, none, not one so ever, to kill your own inocent and pure baby.
Lindsay
Throw your baby in the trash and run away. Life is cheap.