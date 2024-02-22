Body of newborn baby boy found in trash can at Osaka hotel

The body of a newborn baby boy was found in a trash can in a hotel in Osaka, on Thursday, police said.

According to police, a hotel cleaning employee found the infant in a trash can near an elevator on the seventh floor of the hotel in Chuo Ward at around 10:30 a.m., Kyodo News reported. The baby, with its umbilical cord still attached and wrapped in a towel, was inside a plastic bag.

The baby was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead, police said.

