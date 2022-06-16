Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Body of newborn girl found in parking lot had been there since April, police say

OSAKA

Police in Osaka say a newborn baby girl whose body was found in a car parking lot on Tuesday had been dead since late April, following the results of an autopsy.

The baby was found in a plastic bag inside a paper bag at around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the Nihonbashi parking lot in Chuo Ward, Kyodo News reported. The parking lot is in the Minami entertainment district, near Nankai Namba Station.

Police said there were no external signs of injury on the infant who was naked and still had her umbilical cord attached. Decomposition of the corpse had begun when it found.

Police said they are analyzing street surveillance camera footage to try and determine who might have left the infant in the parking lot.

