Body of partially burned newborn baby found on Shizuoka coastline

Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, are investigating the death of a newborn baby girl whose partially burned body was found along the coastline on Saturday.
Police said the infant, who was wrapped in a blanket, was found by a fisherman at around 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Kyodo News reported. The fisherman called 110.
Police said the baby was dead and that her face and upper body were badly charred.
The section of the coastline where the infant was found is about 1.5 kilometers from JR Numazu Station. Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage taken in the area during Friday night and early Saturday morning to try and identify who brought the baby to the shore.© Japan Today
Jonathan Prin
Gruesome.
I could understand throwing a baby to the sea from a cliff for a desperate mother, ut to burn it on the seashore ? That is another level I cannot imagine.
nosuke
That is really f up thing to do to an infant what on earth is happening to Japan? RIP little fella.
Lindsay
Why burn the baby? There are some seriously some red people around.
wallace
Tragic that the mother would have to di that. More baby hatches.
La vie douce
Wtf...what kind of a sick person does that?
deanzaZZR
What's going on Japan? Yikes.