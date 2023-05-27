Body of partially burned newborn baby found on Shizuoka coastline

Police put up a blue tarp over the area where the body of a newborn baby was found on Saturday in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture.

Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, are investigating the death of a newborn baby girl whose partially burned body was found along the coastline on Saturday.

Police said the infant, who was wrapped in a blanket, was found by a fisherman at around 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Kyodo News reported. The fisherman called 110.

Police said the baby was dead and that her face and upper body were badly charred.

The section of the coastline where the infant was found is about 1.5 kilometers from JR Numazu Station. Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage taken in the area during Friday night and early Saturday morning to try and identify who brought the baby to the shore.

