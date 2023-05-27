Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police put up a blue tarp over the area where the body of a newborn baby was found on Saturday in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture. Photo: KYODO
crime

Body of partially burned newborn baby found on Shizuoka coastline

6 Comments
NUMAZU, Shizuoka

Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, are investigating the death of a newborn baby girl whose partially burned body was found along the coastline on Saturday.

Police said the infant, who was wrapped in a blanket, was found by a fisherman at around 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Kyodo News reported. The fisherman called 110.

Police said the baby was dead and that her face and upper body were badly charred.

The section of the coastline where the infant was found is about 1.5 kilometers from JR Numazu Station. Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage taken in the area during Friday night and early Saturday morning to try and identify who brought the baby to the shore.

Gruesome.

I could understand throwing a baby to the sea from a cliff for a desperate mother, ut to burn it on the seashore ? That is another level I cannot imagine.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

That is really f up thing to do to an infant what on earth is happening to Japan? RIP little fella.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Why burn the baby? There are some seriously some red people around.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Tragic that the mother would have to di that. More baby hatches.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Wtf...what kind of a sick person does that?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What's going on Japan? Yikes.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

