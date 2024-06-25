 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Body of woman in her 70s found at home in Kochi

0 Comments
KOCHI

The body of a woman in her 70s was found in her apartment in Kochi City on Monday, police said.

According to police, the body was found at around 1 p.m. by a caregiver, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman had been stabbed and was declared dead at the scene.

A blood-stained was found near the body, police said, adding there were multiple stab wounds in her neck and that a thin rope was tied around her neck

The caregiver told police the door was unlocked when she arrived. Police said the windows were locked.

Police said the woman lived with her husband, who was at work, and their son who is in his 40s. The son’s motorcycle is missing and his whereabouts are unknown.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Is June the Worst Month in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Hokuryu Sunflower Village

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Decks Tokyo Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Shirahige Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Unkai Terrace

GaijinPot Travel

Kimono Rental in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

100 Yen Shop Summer Must-Haves for Cooling Down

Savvy Tokyo

Sapporo TV Tower

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Government Benefits for Having Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo