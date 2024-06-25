Body of woman in her 70s found at home in Kochi

The body of a woman in her 70s was found in her apartment in Kochi City on Monday, police said.

According to police, the body was found at around 1 p.m. by a caregiver, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman had been stabbed and was declared dead at the scene.

A blood-stained was found near the body, police said, adding there were multiple stab wounds in her neck and that a thin rope was tied around her neck

The caregiver told police the door was unlocked when she arrived. Police said the windows were locked.

Police said the woman lived with her husband, who was at work, and their son who is in his 40s. The son’s motorcycle is missing and his whereabouts are unknown.

