Body parts of baby found in freezer at Tokyo adult entertainment business

A severed head, arms and legs of a baby were found in a freezer at an adult entertainment business in Tokyo's Sumida Ward, police said.
An employee of the business called Tokyo police around 9 p.m. Saturday, saying he found what looked like a child's head when he was cleaning a refrigerator in an office.
Police, initially investigating the case as the abandonment and damaging of a body, said they located the decapitated head in a plastic bag in the freezer as they searched the premises. They also found arms and legs placed underneath the head in a food container.
The baby is estimated to be less than one year old.© KYODO
