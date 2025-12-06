 Japan Today
Baby's body found
Police search an area near the crime scene early Sunday in Tokyo's Sumida Ward where a baby's body was found on Saturday night. Image: Kyodo
crime

Body parts of baby found in freezer at Tokyo adult entertainment business

TOKYO

A severed head, arms and legs of a baby were found in a freezer at an adult entertainment business in Tokyo's Sumida Ward, police said.

An employee of the business called Tokyo police around 9 p.m. Saturday, saying he found what looked like a child's head when he was cleaning a refrigerator in an office.

Police, initially investigating the case as the abandonment and damaging of a body, said they located the decapitated head in a plastic bag in the freezer as they searched the premises. They also found arms and legs placed underneath the head in a food container.

The baby is estimated to be less than one year old.

